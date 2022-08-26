The worrying spread of facial recognition tech

Privacy experts find this disturbing. “While 80% may sound like high accuracy, it is considered by today’s standards to be quite low. It leaves a significant room for false positives," said Pam Dixon, founder and executive director of the World Privacy Forum, a global public interest research group. Dixon pointed out that most algorithms in the FRT field have accuracy rates of 97 to 99%, but that is also subject to multiple factors such as skin tone. “For deeper skins, the accuracy falls to unacceptable rates," she warned. Even systems with higher cutoffs for accuracy have resulted in false positives in other countries. Several African-American men in the US have been wrongfully arrested and spent time in jail in the past 1-2 years due to flawed facial recognition software, according to The New York Times.