With launch in sight, Govt aims pan India 5G coverage in 2 years

Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel have already announced their plans to launch the 5g network in the country.While Reliance Jio aims to launch 5g services in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai by Diwali this year; Airtel aims to launch its 5g services in 5000 cities and towns by March 2024. However, Vodafone Idea- the number 3 telecom company in the Indian market- has not yet unveiled its plans for launching 5g services even though it bought spectrum in 17 circles across the country.

