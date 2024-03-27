With over 2 million takedowns, India tops YouTube's video removal list
YouTube's report reveals India had the most video takedowns globally, with 22,54,902 videos removed, followed by Singapore and the US. Majority of videos (96%) were flagged by automated systems, while only 4 were flagged by government agencies.
Google-owned streaming service YouTube has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement report for the period from October to December 2023. The report reveals that India tops in video takedowns globally, with 2,254,902 videos removed during this period out of a total of 90,12,232 videos removed worldwide. Following India, Singapore ranked second with 1,243,871 takedowns, while the United States came in third with 788,354 video removals.