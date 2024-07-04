Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday shared a unique video celebrating 248th Independence Day of the United States. The 37-year-old billionaire decided to celebrate Independence Day by riding a surfboard while waving the American Flag, sipping a can of beer, and wearing a tux with the picturesque mountains in the background.

It is important to know that July 4, 2024 marks the 248th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

It looks like Zuckerberg also wearing a pair of Meta Ray-Bans, one of the company's wearable tech products it's been pushing heavily.

The video, shared on Facebook and Instagram by Zuckerberg features Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" playing in the background. "Pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here," Zuckerberg wrote.

The post has amassed 225,434 likes and 9,579 comments on Instagram and 111K likes and 15K reactions on Facebook so far.

The July Fourth holiday generally unites Americans in their shared love of country, but the 2024 version comes against a backdrop of deep political polarization and a divisive presidential race.

Social Media Reactions

“Recovery never looked better🇺🇸😎" reacted a user on Instagram

“The waters so cold" me falling every second on the board😭 Zuck - “is it ?" Him effortlessly staying standing the whole time🤣🤣❤️" wrote another user

“When the business meeting and dinner ends at 5, but foiling starts at 6.🇺🇸" reacted a third user

When you gotta a conference meeting but couldn’t miss the waves @zuck 👏 doing it the American way, reacts another user

“Why are we not talking about the fact that his suit is dry!“ another reacts

While another user reacted thatTech CEOs after announcing a round of layoffs on July 3rd

