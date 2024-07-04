With US flag in hand, Mark Zuckerberg surfs while drinking beer: 'Recovery never looked better'
The 37-year-old billionaire decided to celebrate 248th Independence Day by riding a surfboard while waving the American Flag, sipping a can of beer, and wearing a tux with the picturesque mountains in the background
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday shared a unique video celebrating 248th Independence Day of the United States. The 37-year-old billionaire decided to celebrate Independence Day by riding a surfboard while waving the American Flag, sipping a can of beer, and wearing a tux with the picturesque mountains in the background.