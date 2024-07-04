The 37-year-old billionaire decided to celebrate 248th Independence Day by riding a surfboard while waving the American Flag, sipping a can of beer, and wearing a tux with the picturesque mountains in the background

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday shared a unique video celebrating 248th Independence Day of the United States. The 37-year-old billionaire decided to celebrate Independence Day by riding a surfboard while waving the American Flag, sipping a can of beer, and wearing a tux with the picturesque mountains in the background. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is important to know that July 4, 2024 marks the 248th anniversary of the freedom of the thirteen American colonies from British colonial rule.

It looks like Zuckerberg also wearing a pair of Meta Ray-Bans, one of the company's wearable tech products it's been pushing heavily. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video, shared on Facebook and Instagram by Zuckerberg features Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the USA" playing in the background. "Pure 8 month post-recovery surfing with a dry start right here," Zuckerberg wrote.

The post has amassed 225,434 likes and 9,579 comments on Instagram and 111K likes and 15K reactions on Facebook so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The July Fourth holiday generally unites Americans in their shared love of country, but the 2024 version comes against a backdrop of deep political polarization and a divisive presidential race.

Social Media Reactions “Recovery never looked better🇺🇸😎" reacted a user on Instagram

“The waters so cold" me falling every second on the board😭 Zuck - “is it ?" Him effortlessly staying standing the whole time🤣🤣❤️" wrote another user {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“When the business meeting and dinner ends at 5, but foiling starts at 6.🇺🇸" reacted a third user

When you gotta a conference meeting but couldn’t miss the waves @zuck 👏 doing it the American way, reacts another user

“Why are we not talking about the fact that his suit is dry!“ another reacts {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While another user reacted thatTech CEOs after announcing a round of layoffs on July 3rd

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!