Woman credits Apple Watch in helping her identify pregnancy before clinical test

Woman credits Apple Watch in helping her identify pregnancy before clinical test2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- A 34-year old woman has shared a post on Reddit where she writes how Apple Watch helped in detecting pregnancy, even before clinical tests.
Apple Watch is in the news yet again. This time for apparently detecting a woman's pregnancy, before she was even aware of it. A 34-year old woman has shared a post on Reddit where she writes how Apple Watch helped in detecting pregnancy, even before clinical tests. In the post, she writes that the smartwatch pointed to her usual heart rate for days, which led her to believe something was odd.
Apple Watch is in the news yet again. This time for apparently detecting a woman's pregnancy, before she was even aware of it. A 34-year old woman has shared a post on Reddit where she writes how Apple Watch helped in detecting pregnancy, even before clinical tests. In the post, she writes that the smartwatch pointed to her usual heart rate for days, which led her to believe something was odd.
"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," she wrote on the platform. At that moment, she presumed that she may be affected by Covid-19, but the results were negative.
"Usually, my resting heart rate is about 57 and my heart rate has increased to 72. It's not a big jump, but it showed up on an alert that it's been higher for 15 days. I started trying to figure out why," she wrote on the platform. At that moment, she presumed that she may be affected by Covid-19, but the results were negative.
She then read online articles about accelerated heart rate in the first weeks of pregnancy. “I read sometimes this happens with early pregnancy and sure enough instantly the test was positive," she wrote. "The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would have never ever tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one," she added.
She then read online articles about accelerated heart rate in the first weeks of pregnancy. “I read sometimes this happens with early pregnancy and sure enough instantly the test was positive," she wrote. "The watch knew I was pregnant before I knew it! I would have never ever tested without wearing my watch because I have not had a period to be late on one," she added.
Earlier this week, a graphic designer from Bengaluru shared a post on Twitter saying ‘new workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’, mocking the house hunting issue in the city. He also shared an image with the tweet which shows a ‘House Hunting Bengaluru’ workout goal ‘added’ to the Apple Watch. Obviously, it is pun-intended and takes a dig at the condition of real estate in the city. The designer’s tweet has got multiple hilarious reactions from the netizens. “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly- arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc", wrote one user. “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing", writes another. Another tagged smartwatch maker Garmin and asked them to ‘pls take notes’.
Earlier this week, a graphic designer from Bengaluru shared a post on Twitter saying ‘new workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’, mocking the house hunting issue in the city. He also shared an image with the tweet which shows a ‘House Hunting Bengaluru’ workout goal ‘added’ to the Apple Watch. Obviously, it is pun-intended and takes a dig at the condition of real estate in the city. The designer’s tweet has got multiple hilarious reactions from the netizens. “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly- arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc", wrote one user. “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing", writes another. Another tagged smartwatch maker Garmin and asked them to ‘pls take notes’.