Woman credits Apple Watch in helping her identify pregnancy before clinical test

Earlier this week, a graphic designer from Bengaluru shared a post on Twitter saying ‘new workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’, mocking the house hunting issue in the city. He also shared an image with the tweet which shows a ‘House Hunting Bengaluru’ workout goal ‘added’ to the Apple Watch. Obviously, it is pun-intended and takes a dig at the condition of real estate in the city. The designer’s tweet has got multiple hilarious reactions from the netizens. “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly- arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc", wrote one user. “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing", writes another. Another tagged smartwatch maker Garmin and asked them to ‘pls take notes’.