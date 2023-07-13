In yet another incident of delivery scam, a woman who recently placed an order for an Apple Watch 8 worth ₹50,900 on Amazon India was shocked to receive a cheap lookalike valued at only ₹2,000. The incident has reportedly left her disappointed and frustrated with the online retail giant.

According to online reports, a woman named Sanaya narrated the incident via a Twitter post. The woman says that she had ordered an Apple Watch 8 from Amazon India on July 8. To her disappointment, she received a fake 'FitLife' watch on July 9. She then tried to contact the e-tailer’s customer service, who according to her, ‘refuses to budge’ despite several calls. "NEVER ORDER FROM AMAZON!!! I ordered an @Apple watch series 8 from @amazon on 8th July. However, on the 9th I received a fake 'FitLife' watch. Despite several calls, @AmazonHelp refuses to budge. Refer to the pictures for more details. Get this resolved ASAP," she wrote in the post. The counterfeit watch, valued at a mere ₹2,000, was a significant downgrade from the premium device she had expected.

Responding to Sanaya’s post, Amazon Help Twitter account apologized for the inconvenience and asked her to send the order details via DM.

The tweet was first posted on July 11. In another post, Sanaya shares an update stating “It has been over 24 hours since the tweet, and it has been three days since I received the counterfeit watch. I reached out to @AmazonHelp for assistance, but unfortunately, they have not been helpful and are unwilling to provide any support."

This is not the first time that delivery by online commerce platforms has gone wrong. Similar incidents have been reported in the past. Multiple users have revealed their similar stories in comments under Sanaya’s post.

“Amazon sells used products. Same happend with me when I ordrd SAMSUNG NOTE 10. Its volume key shown some problem and when i took it to service they said that phone is already being sold and it has passed warranty period. I kept running between @SamsungIndia @amazonIN nthng hppnd!," wrote one user.

The incident comes days before Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale starts on July 15. It also sheds light on the need for stricter scrutiny and improved safeguards to protect customers from such fraudulent practices.