Women in India spend more time on gaming than men, study shows2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- The survey revealed that 48% of non-gamers chose casual games like Ludo King, Candy Crush as their most preferred game category.
Indian gamers spend an average of 8.5- 11 hours per week on gaming, women more than men research shows. As published in State of India Gaming Report 2022 by Lumikai in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), women on average spend 11.2 hours per week playing games. While the time spent by men on gaming is 10.2 hours/week.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×