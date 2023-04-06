Women in India spend more time on gaming than men, study shows

What drives paying gamers to make purchases?

The report highlights that 64% of paying gamers make in-app purchases, followed by subscription payments at 57%. 59% of payers have started paying for games in the last 12 months. The trend further shows that 50% of paying gamers are willing to pay for casual games, followed by 48% for mid-core and 39% for hyper-casual and RMG. Though 45% of paying gamers are incentivized by the potential to make money, willingness to pay is also driven by new content/levels (43%) and better in-game items (44%).