Women lost her iPhone in the sea a year ago, finds it back in working condition

Durability is one of the popular features of Apple iPhones. The smartphone has now added another feather in its hat when a paddle boarder who found her iPhone in working condition after losing her iPhone in the sea a year ago. As per a report by The Sun UK, Clare Atfield - a paddle boarder dropped her iPhone 8+ in August 2021 when she was out on her board.
She has now retraced her Apple iPhone intact as it recently washed ashore to be found by dog walker Bradley Cotton. The smartphone was in a waterproof bag when she lost her iPhone. “The case contained a medical card which had Clare’s mother’s details on so the dog walker was able to track down Clare and return her handset", the report says.
Narrating how she lost her iPhone, Atfield says “I started paddleboarding in April 2021 and always kept my phone around my neck. I had been paddleboarding quite far out to sea but I fell off my board. I got back on and kept going — but then realized I had lost my phone. It was quite far out to sea but it was inside one of those phone protection cases so it must have sunk and just stayed there."
Finding her device almost a year later now, Atfield says that she never expected to see it again. She said that she was ‘shocked’ when Bradley informed her about finding the lost iPhone. “I can’t believe it still works", she says.