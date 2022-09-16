Women make a mark in gaming arena

Khurana, however, believes the industry needs to do more to get more women into eSports. “If you look at casual games put together, 40% of gamers are women. In professional, serious gaming the number is still quite low as compared to men. There is no encouragement for women to participate in eSports. Some companies are taking such initiatives but they are very limited and more symbolic than a norm," said Khurana of Penta Esports. He rues that gaming is still not encouraged at home, especially for women.