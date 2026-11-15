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Wondering what to gift friends and family this Thanksgiving? Get a $100 Google Play gift card for $92 | Here’s how

With the holiday season approaching in the US, Newegg is offering an $8 discount on a $100 Google Play gift card, bringing its price down to $92. Here's how to claim the deal and what you can use the gift card for.

Swati Gandhi
Updated15 Nov 2026, 12:23 PM IST
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Thanksgiving gift idea: Get a $100 Google Play card for $92 | Here's how
Thanksgiving gift idea: Get a $100 Google Play card for $92 | Here's how(Reuters)
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With the holiday season approaching in the United States, many shoppers are likely to turn to gift cards as a convenient yet thoughtful way to surprise friends and family. From clothing and retail brands to digital platforms, gift cards give recipients the flexibility to choose what they want.

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Have you considered gifting a Google Play gift card to friends or family members who enjoy exploring apps and games? It could be a useful present for Android users looking to add to their digital libraries, and it may also come in handy if you want to stock up on apps and games for yourself.

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Google Play gift card at a discounted rate: What to know

Ahead of the holiday season, Newegg is offering a discount on Google Play gift cards, bringing the price of a $100 card down to just $92. The deal offers an $8 saving, making it worth considering for both holiday gifting and personal use.

Newegg lists several Google Play gift card denominations, ranging from $5 to $200. However, the current discount applies only to the $100 card. Buyers can get it for $92 by applying the promotional code mentioned below.

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A Google Play gift card can be useful for more than just buying apps. Its balance can be redeemed for eligible purchases on the Play Store, including games, in-app content, game expansions, and battle passes. It can also be used towards eligible subscriptions and digital entertainment, such as books, movies and TV shows. This makes it a versatile option, whether you are buying it for someone else or keeping it for your own use.

However, there is one important limitation to remember: Google Play gift cards are meant for digital purchases and cannot be used to buy physical goods. So, make sure the items you intend to purchase are eligible digital content available through Google Play.

Also Read | A crucial clue in the $4.5 billion bitcoin heist: A $500 Walmart gift card

How to purchase a Google Play gift card at a discounted rate

If you are in the US, follow these steps to find the discounted Google Play gift card on Newegg:

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1. Visit Newegg's official website: https://www.newegg.com

2. Type 'Google Play gift card' into the search bar.

3. Browse the available options and select the $100 Google Play gift card.

4. Click on 'Add to Cart' and then select 'View Cart'.

5. Enter the promotional code **BNWF2653** in the promo code field.

6. Apply the code and check whether the price has been reduced to $92.

7. If the discount is reflected in your order total, proceed to checkout and complete your purchase.

The offer is intended only for customers in the United States and is likely to end soon.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

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