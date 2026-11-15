Wondering what to gift friends and family this Thanksgiving? Get a $100 Google Play gift card for $92 | Here’s how

With the holiday season approaching in the United States, many shoppers are likely to turn to gift cards as a convenient yet thoughtful way to surprise friends and family. From clothing and retail brands to digital platforms, gift cards give recipients the flexibility to choose what they want.

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Have you considered gifting a Google Play gift card to friends or family members who enjoy exploring apps and games? It could be a useful present for Android users looking to add to their digital libraries, and it may also come in handy if you want to stock up on apps and games for yourself.

Also Read | Apple to settle lawsuit over iTunes gift card scam. Details here

Google Play gift card at a discounted rate: What to know Ahead of the holiday season, Newegg is offering a discount on Google Play gift cards, bringing the price of a $100 card down to just $92. The deal offers an $8 saving, making it worth considering for both holiday gifting and personal use.

Newegg lists several Google Play gift card denominations, ranging from $5 to $200. However, the current discount applies only to the $100 card. Buyers can get it for $92 by applying the promotional code mentioned below.

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A Google Play gift card can be useful for more than just buying apps. Its balance can be redeemed for eligible purchases on the Play Store, including games, in-app content, game expansions, and battle passes. It can also be used towards eligible subscriptions and digital entertainment, such as books, movies and TV shows. This makes it a versatile option, whether you are buying it for someone else or keeping it for your own use.

However, there is one important limitation to remember: Google Play gift cards are meant for digital purchases and cannot be used to buy physical goods. So, make sure the items you intend to purchase are eligible digital content available through Google Play.

How to purchase a Google Play gift card at a discounted rate If you are in the US, follow these steps to find the discounted Google Play gift card on Newegg:

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1. Visit Newegg's official website: https://www.newegg.com

2. Type 'Google Play gift card' into the search bar.

3. Browse the available options and select the $100 Google Play gift card.

4. Click on 'Add to Cart' and then select 'View Cart'.

5. Enter the promotional code **BNWF2653** in the promo code field.

6. Apply the code and check whether the price has been reduced to $92.

7. If the discount is reflected in your order total, proceed to checkout and complete your purchase.

The offer is intended only for customers in the United States and is likely to end soon.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.