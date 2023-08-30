‘Wonderlust’: Apple sends invites for annual event, iPhone 15 lineup set to launch on September 121 min read 30 Aug 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Apple's annual September event, 'Wonderlust' will be held on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater. The event will feature launches of the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9.
Apple has announced that its annual September event will be held on September 12. The event named ‘Wonderlust’ will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker's headquarters in California and can be watched online at apple.com.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message