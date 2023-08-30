Apple's annual September event, 'Wonderlust' will be held on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater. The event will feature launches of the iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple has announced that its annual September event will be held on September 12. The event named 'Wonderlust' will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater at the iPhone maker's headquarters in California and can be watched online at apple.com.

The flagship Apple event which will feature many high-profile launches from the iPhone 15 lineup to the Apple Watch Series 9 will be hosted at 10:00 am PT or 10:30 PM (Indian time).

According to Urban Dictionary, the term 'wonderlust' means "The desire to be in a constant state of wonder." It seems like the Tim Cook-led company wants to keep its users in a constant state of wonder with all the new releases planned for this year.

The September event by Apple is usually reserved for major hardware launches of the year including the newest iPhone lineup. Apple is set to announce four new iPhones this year namely- the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Apple Watch Series 9 is also reported to be launched this year while there is no mention of an Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Se this year.

Mint earlier reported that the most expensive iPhone this year, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature a periscope camera along with a titanium frame. It could also get the new A17 bionic chipset and a 150W charging speed.

Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could make up 35-40 per cent of Apple's shipments upon launch, potentially becoming their top-selling model. He also noted that there could be a 10 per cent increase in estimated shipments for the iPhone 15 Pro Max compared to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, largely attributed to the anticipated inclusion of a periscope lens, exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

