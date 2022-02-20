If the new game, now owned by the The New York Times , Wordle is your everyday cup of tea, you will know that the puzzle on Sundays are rather difficult. Albeit not as difficult as ‘Caulk’!

The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch.

Now, users wait for the unique game each day which is available in the web format only and is still not available in app format.

Wordle can be played on powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle/ and can be done using the desktop or the mobile phone browser.

Players can get only six attempts to solve this puzzle. Only one Wordle appears each day.

As is the norm, today's word is a little difficult, however, you would not be judged if you are unable to complete the game for today. We have the answer for you. Scroll down to know the answer and there is always tomorrow. Try again then!

The Wordle game is not difficult. The player is provided with six opportunities to guess the right five-letter word of the day.

The game proceeds by elimination wherein once you enter a word made up of the letters in the keyboard beneath, the game tells you if there are right letters and if they are, whether they are placed in the correct position. These are hints to proceeding further in Wordle, in order to get the correct word.

However, we do not want you to give up already in trying. We shall start by giving you some hints so that this win remains your.

Read below for today's hints.

The word can be described as a speechless expression The word contains a double letter, that is one letter has appeared twice The word also has two vowels The word ends with T The word has the vowel A

Let's see if you can make do with these.

If you are still around here means you really want that answer.

The word on Wordle's puzzle number-246 for 20 February 2022 is TACIT. Merriam-Webster dictionary describes the word as “expressed or carried on without words or speech".

