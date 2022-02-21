The new digital game Wordle has become an overnight sensation, taking people back to the time when they checked their daily newspaper and spent hours solving crossword puzzles. Only now, the netizens are doing it online.

The game has been trending all across the internet with little green, yellow, and grey-coloured square emojis being a part of many tweets over the past few months.

If you are not well-versed with it, do not worry. It is just a simple game that gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.

Only one Wordle appears each day.

And if you are stuck with today's puzzle, worry not! We are here for you!

We will not spoil the game for you so we will start by giving you some clues.

Wordle hints for today:

Today's word has two vowels.

The word starts with one of the vowels.

One vowel if E.

The word ends with the letter R.

What does it mean? Something else!

If you are still around here means you really want that answer.

If you have exhausted all your guesses and were unable to guess the right answer, here it is.

Today's word is ‘Other’.

Now good luck with tomorrow's Wordle puzzle.

Where and how can you play the game?

Currently, Wordle is available online only. It is accessed via the webpage www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle.

All you have to do is to visit the Wordle website, where you will be greeted five-wide by a six-long grid of empty, white boxes. Each box can hold one letter, and so you guess at the answer by typing in a five-letter word and pressing Enter, Mashable reported.

There aren't any clues upfront, so any five-letter word will do as an initial guess. That's where the game of Wordle really starts. When you send a guess along, the color of each letter's box changes. If it turns green, that letter is in the daily word and you've placed it in the right spot.

If it turns yellow, the letter is in the word but you have it in the wrong position. If the box turns grey, it means the letter isn't in the word at all. Iterestingly, everyone is playing the same puzzle every day.

Also, it has been observed that Wordle uses US-English spellings instead of UK-English. This enraged a lot of UK-based Wordle players when one day, the word to guess was FAVOR.

Wordle is expected to have an official app soon. Till then keep scratching your head online to guess a five-letter word per day.

