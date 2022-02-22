OPEN APP
Wordle 248 for 22 Feb: Check Tuesday's puzzle clues and answer

Wordle 248 for 22 Feb: Check Tuesday's puzzle clues and answer

Wordle is a 5-letter word game. It provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.
Wordle is a 5-letter word game. It provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all. (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle)

Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application. It was created in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle and is available to play only once a day on his website. In this game, a player forms a random 5-letter word within 6 guesses. Wordle provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.

Wordle: Hints for February 22, 2022's game

Today's Wordle contain only one vowel

This word can be found in every rose plant

The starting letter for this word is a T

It hurts when you touch

If players are still looking for an answer for today's five-letter Wordle, here is the solution for the February 22, 2022 game

The answer for February 22, 2022's Wordle is: THORN

