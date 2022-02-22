Wordle 248 for 22 Feb: Check Tuesday's puzzle clues and answer

1 min read.Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 11:33 AM ISTLivemint
Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application. It was created in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle and is available to play only once a day on his website. In this game, a player forms a random 5-letter word within 6 guesses. Wordle provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.