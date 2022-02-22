Wordle 248 for 22 Feb: Check Tuesday's puzzle clues and answer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers. The free-to-play game can be directly placed on the Wordle website (www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle) or mobile application. It was created in October by former Reddit software engineer Josh Wardle and is available to play only once a day on his website. In this game, a player forms a random 5-letter word within 6 guesses. Wordle provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.
