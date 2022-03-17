Wordle is back today with another interesting word of the day for word game lovers. Today's word is also an easy one to figure out, as long as you focus on the hints shared below.

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering alphabets in a box. Players of the word game are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 271 hints for March 17:

It has three vowels in it The word start with M It ends with two vowels It is probably one of your favorite pass times

Wordle 271 solution for March 17:

The answer to Wordle puzzle 271 is ‘MOVIE’.

