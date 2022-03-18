Wordle 272 word of the day can be classified as a unique one because it has a French connection. Today's answer is another vowel-packed word after yesterday’s winner. Here’s our guide to Wordle 272 word of the day for March 18.

It is worth noting that Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 272 hints for March 18:

1) Today's word has three vowels

2) It starts with S

3) It ends with E

4) Biggest hint: The word relates to cooking

Wordle 272 answer for March 18:

The answer to Wordle puzzle 272 is ‘SAUTE’. Sauté is one of those French words we’ve adopted because it tells us specifically something about preparing food and sounds fancy. Sautéing something is to fry it quickly in a pan. Sauté some onions and mushrooms to put in an omelet or on your cheeseburger. Delicious!

