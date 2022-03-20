Wordle 274 for March 20: Check here for Wordle 274 puzzle clues and solutions

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wordle is back with another fascinating word of the day. Wordle 274 is fascinating because some may have a tough time decoding it while others may find it super easy. Both scenarios are quite likely with today's word. As you know, the game allows six attempts to guess the right word. This is done with the game directing the the players whether they are in the wrong or right in their choice of alphabets. For instance, if you insert a correct alphabet then that box will turn green. So, the green suggests that the player is on the right path. If the box turns yellow, it means the player has guessed the right alphabet but in an incorrect position. And if it turns grey, it means you have not only chosen the wrong alphabet but also the wrong block. For those interested, you can directly click on to this link and begin playing the game.

Please note that the latest Wordle puzzle is available for the next 24-hours, after which it will be replaced with a new word puzzle. The five-lettered word game has become an instant hit after its launch. Wordle is a short and simple browser-based game for puzzle lovers.

Wordle 274 hints for March 20:

Todays word has one vowel in it It starts with R It ends with W The vowel is repeated twice in the word Wordle 274 answer for March 20:

Today's answer is ‘RENEW’. The word means to resume (an activity) after an interruption.

