Wordle 275 for March 21: Are you struggling with today's answer? Check hints, solution here1 min read . 11:06 AM IST
- Today's word is not only easy to guess but also a part of our daily language. Here are the clues and solution for Wordle 275
Your favorite word game Wordle is back with yet another interesting word on a Monday. Today's word is not only easy to guess but also a part of our daily language. The game is available to play online for free, and users won’t require an additional plug-in or hardware to run the title.
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 275 hints and clues for March 21:
Wordle 275 answer for March 21:
The Wordle word of the day for March 21 is ‘THEIR’. The word is a ‘determiner’ in the English language and means to “belonging to or associated with the people or things previously mentioned or easily identified."
