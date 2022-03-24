Wordle 278 word of the day for March 24: Check out today's hints and solution

Wordle is back with yet another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one to crack so its likely that most of you have already figured out the word. But for those who are still struggling to get the correct answer, you have landed on the right places. Wordle is owned by The New York Times and was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 278 hints for March 24:
1. The word has one vowel
2. The word starts with C
5. It is a part of our body
Wordle 278 answer for March 24:
In case you are still struggling with the answer. The answer for Wordle 278 is ‘CHEST’.