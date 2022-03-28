Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / News /  Wordle 282 word of the day for March 28: Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle 282 word of the day for March 28: Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle releases a new word every day at midnight and offers six attempts to get it right. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Livemint

  • Wordle 282 for March 28: If you are a Wordle addict, you may have already cracked today's word but those who are struggling to find the answer, check here for hints and solution

Wordle 282 answer for March 28, 2022: Wordle is back with yet another interesting word of the day. After two consecutive days of uncommon words, today's word will appear easier to crack. If you are a Wordle addict, today's answer may take you no time to crack, as today's word is very much a part of everyday conversations, so it will not poses any challenge for the word game lovers. However, if you have failed to crack the answer and used up all you attempts, let us help you out of your misery.

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 282 hints for March 28:

  1. Today's word has two vowels in it 
  2. The word starts with F
  3. The word ends with D
  4. The word is very much a part of our everyday conversations

Wordle 282 answer for March 28: 

The Wordle answer is ‘FOUND’. 

 

 

 

 

 

