This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wordle 287 for April 2: After two consecutive days of tough word puzzles, Wordle 287 may appear to be a cakewalk for the veteran word game players
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Wordle is back with another word of the day for word game lovers. After two consecutive days of tough word puzzles, Wordle 287 may appear to be a cakewalk for the veteran word game players. Although it is important to recognize that getting the word of the day may not be easy for most. So, if you are struggling with today's word, you have landed on the right page. Hopefully, the clues and hints shared here will be enough for you to find your way.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wordle is back with another word of the day for word game lovers. After two consecutive days of tough word puzzles, Wordle 287 may appear to be a cakewalk for the veteran word game players. Although it is important to recognize that getting the word of the day may not be easy for most. So, if you are struggling with today's word, you have landed on the right page. Hopefully, the clues and hints shared here will be enough for you to find your way.
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.