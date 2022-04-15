Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wordle 300 for April 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

Wordle 300 for April 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

  Wordle 300 is not that tough to crack but can also easily leave you guessing if you are not careful. Check here for hints, clues and the answer for Wordle 300

Completing 300 days of existence, Wordle is back today with yet another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle 300 is not that tough to crack but can also easily leave you guessing if you are not careful. 

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 300 hints, clues for April 15:

Today's word starts with S

Today's word ends with E

The word has 2 vowels in it

The word is commonly used in everyday conversations

Wordle 300 answer for April 15:

Wordle 300 answer for April 15 is ‘SHAME’. It signifies a regrettable or unfortunate situation or action.

 