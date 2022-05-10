This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle 325 for May 10 is a confusing one and many of you may be struggling to find the answer today. Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle 325 for May 10 is a confusing one and many of you may be struggling to find the answer today. Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair.
For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.