Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Wordle 325 for May 10: Struggling with today's word? Check here for hints, answer

Wordle 325 for May 10: Struggling with today's word? Check here for hints, answer

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
1 min read . 12:18 PM IST Livemint

  • Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle 325 for May 10 is a confusing one and many of you may be struggling to find the answer today. Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair. 

Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle 325 for May 10 is a confusing one and many of you may be struggling to find the answer today. Even Wordle veterans may lose out on the six permitted attempts without some much-needed help today, so if you are new to the world of word games, do not despair. 

For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 325 hints for May 10:

Today's Wordle has two vowels in it

The word starts with G

The word ends with O

None of the vowels repeat themselves 

Wordle 325 answer for May 10: 

Wordle 325 answer for May 10 is ‘GECKO’. 

 