It is Friday the 13th and Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's answer may leave some confused, while will get it right without even running out of the six allotted attempts. But, if you are struggling to find today's answer, you have landed on the right page to assist you in cracking the Wordle 328 answer for May 13.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}