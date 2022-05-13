This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
If you are struggling to find today's answer, you have landed on the right page to assist you in cracking the Wordle 328 answer for May 13
It is Friday the 13th and Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's answer may leave some confused, while will get it right without even running out of the six allotted attempts. But, if you are struggling to find today's answer, you have landed on the right page to assist you in cracking the Wordle 328 answer for May 13.
For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.