Wordle 329 for May 14 is a substantial one. Check here for hints, clues and answer

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
1 min read . 01:24 PM IST

  • It is worth noting that today's answer is a much simpler one to crack because the word is very much a part of our everyday conversations

Wordle is back yet again with a new puzzle for the word game lovers. For those struggling with finding today's answer, the clues and hints will be shared below. It is worth noting that today's answer is a much simpler one to crack because the word is very much a part of our everyday conversations. It also is something we happen to use everyday, eg. the word is a type of hard and shiny substance through which heat and electricity can travel. 

How to play Wordle

For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 329 hints for May 14:

The word starts with M

The word ends with L

There are two vowels in the word

The biggest hint has already been shared in the first paragraph

Wordle 329 answer for May 14: 

Wordle 329 answer for May 14 is ‘METAL’.