Wordle 330 for May 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

Notably, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle for his partner who enjoys word games. The game allows players to have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

