Wordle 330 for May 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

Wordle 330 for May 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

Wordle is a 5-letter word game. It provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.
1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Wordle allows players to have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Check here for hints, clues and answer

The beauty of Wordle is that the word game explores and keeps a fine balance between words that are both tough to crack and those that are simple to solve. So today's word lurks somewhere in the middle. While some may find it easy to solve, the others may exhaust all of their attempts without really getting a start.

How to play Wordle?

Notably, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle for his partner who enjoys word games. The game allows players to have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 330 hints for May 15:

The word starts with Y

The word ends with D

The word has two vowels in it

Wordle 330 answer for May 15:

Wordle 330 answer for May 15 is ‘YIELD’. 

 

 

 