Wordle 330 for May 15: Check here for hints, clues and answer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wordle allows players to have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Check here for hints, clues and answer
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The beauty of Wordle is that the word game explores and keeps a fine balance between words that are both tough to crack and those that are simple to solve. So today's word lurks somewhere in the middle. While some may find it easy to solve, the others may exhaust all of their attempts without really getting a start.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The beauty of Wordle is that the word game explores and keeps a fine balance between words that are both tough to crack and those that are simple to solve. So today's word lurks somewhere in the middle. While some may find it easy to solve, the others may exhaust all of their attempts without really getting a start.
Notably, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle for his partner who enjoys word games. The game allows players to have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.