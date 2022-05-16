Wordle 331 for May 16 is a challenging one. Check here for hints, clues and answer1 min read . 11:25 AM IST
- Wordle 331 hint: Today's word is a verb and it means to dig deeper or search through something. Read on to find more hints and clues
Wordle is back yet again with another puzzle for the word game lovers. Before we get into unlocking today's word, it is important to understand that today is one of those words that are more challenging to crack. But, fret not, we present to you all the hints and clues here for your help. Hint: The word is a verb and it means to dig deeper or search through something.
Here's how to play Wordle:
For the unversed, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 331 hints for May 16:
The word starts with D
The word ends with E
Biggest hint was shared in the first paragraph.
Wordle 331 answer for May 16:
Wordle 331 answer for May 16 is ‘DELVE’.