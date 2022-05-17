Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wordle 332 for May 17 is a tricky one! Check here for hints, clues and solution

Wordle 332 for May 17 is a tricky one! Check here for hints, clues and solution

Wordle is a 5-letter word game. It provides hints by highlighting certain letters green if they are correct, yellow if they are correct but in the wrong spot, or grey if they are not in the word at all.
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST

  • Today's Wordle puzzle is a tricky one because today's word can be a verb, a noun or a conjunction

A day after a really challenging puzzle, Wordle is at it again with a tricky word puzzle for the day. Although, to be fair, today's word is very much a part of our everyday conversations and is likely not a tough one to crack for the word game veterans. Interestingly, today's word can be a verb, a noun or a conjunction. However, for those who are having trouble finding the right answer, check below for hints, clues and even the solution.

How to play Wordle?

For those who are new to the word game, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. 

For example, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 332 hints for May 17:

The word starts with B

The word ends with G

There are two vowels in the word

Biggest hint: The word can be a verb, a noun or a conjunction.

Wordle 332 answer for May 17:

Wordle 332 answer for May 17 is ‘BEING’.