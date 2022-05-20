This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The biggest hint is hidden conspicuously in the headline itself. But, if you haven't found today's answer yet, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution
Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's word is an interesting one because it pays tribute to the gaming lovers, perhaps, it is an homage to the word game lovers too. The biggest hint is hidden conspicuously in the headline itself. But, if you haven't found today's answer yet, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
For those who are new to Wordle, the viral game was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.
For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.