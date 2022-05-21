The weekend is here and so is Wordle, with yet another word of the day for the puzzle lovers. After few days excruciatingly tricky words, the word of the day today is on the easier side. Anyone can solve today's puzzle without really exhausting the six attempts that are allotted. If you are having trouble solving today's Wordle challenge, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

How to play Wordle?

If you are new here, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 336 clues for May 21:

The word starts with S

The word ends with P

There is only 1 vowel in today's word

Wordle 336 solution for May 21:

Wordle 336 word of the day is ‘SCRAP’.