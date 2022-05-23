A new week has arrived and Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day on Monday for the word game lovers. Today's word is an interesting one because even though its a part of our life, it doesn't really mean we use it on a daily basis. If you are having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

How to play Wordle?

For those who are new to the game, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

So for instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 338 hints for May 23:

The word starts with H

The word ends with E

There are two vowels in the word

Biggest hint: It connects two objects

Wordle 338 answer for May 23:

Wordle 338 answer for May 23 is ‘HINGE’