Wordle 342 for May 27 may have been picked from a fairytale. Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle 342 for May 27 may have been picked from a fairytale. Check hints, clues and solution here

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
1 min read . 01:04 PM ISTLivemint

  • Today's word may come easy to those who are interested in fairytales. For those of you still struggling to find today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution

Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for word game lovers! And, it appears that the weekend will start on an interesting note, as far as solving today's puzzle is concerned. Today's word may come easy to those who are interested in fairy tales. For those of you still struggling to find today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

How to play Wordle?

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 342 hints for May 27:

The word starts with T

The word ends with A

The word has 3 vowels in it

It is an important part of fairy tales

Wordle 342 answer for May 27:

Wordle 342 answer for May 27 is ‘TIARA’, which means a jewelled ornamental band worn on the front of a woman's hair.