The weekend has finally rolled in and Wordle is back yet again with an interesting puzzle for the word game lovers. Following a few days of tricky word puzzles, today's answer is an easy one to find even if you have not been playing this game for too long. However, if you are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

Here's how to play Wordle:

For those who are new, Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 343 hint for May 28:

The word starts with C

The word ends with T

There is only one vowel

Wordle 342 answer for May 28:

Wordle 342 answer for May 28 is ‘CREPT’, which means to move slowly and carefully in order to avoid being heard or noticed.