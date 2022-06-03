Wordle 349 for June 3: Check here for hints, clues and solution

Wordle 349 for June 3: Check here for hints, clues and solution2 min read . 01:12 PM IST
- Wordle 349 for June 3: For the word game veterans who have been playing this game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot
June is finally here and so is the weekend and Wordle is back yet again with a new puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one for a change, after several days of tricky word puzzles. For the word game veterans who have been playing this game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Here's how to play Wordle:
Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. The beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends.
For example, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 349 hints for June 3:
The word starts with P
The word ends with E
There are two vowels in today's word
Wordle 349 answer for June 3:
Wordle 349 answer for June 3 is ‘PHASE’, which refers to a distinct period or stage in a series of events or a process of change or development.