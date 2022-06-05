Sunday has rolled in and Wordle is back yet again with a new word puzzle for the word game lovers. Before giving you the answer, it is safe to preface this section with a spoiler warning in case you ended up here by accident. Biggest hint: Today's answer would require you to delve deeper in order to make sense of it.

Even a bigger hint than the last one is that it’s a type of measurement. That could be a whole lot of things, but maybe that narrows it down for you. For the word game veterans who have been playing this word game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

Here's how to play Wordle:

The beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 351 hints for June 5:

The word starts with D

The word ends with H

There is only one vowel in today's answer

The vowel is E

Biggest hint: The answer is in the first paragraph

Wordle 351 answer for June 5:

Wordle 351 answer for June 5 is ‘DEPTH’, it refers to the quality of being intense or extreme.