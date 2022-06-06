Monday is here and many of us can't help but experience the Monday blues. So, Wordle is here today with yet another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one to figure out not just because of the hint that is conspicuously present in the headline but also because it is very much a part of our everyday conversation. It may or not be another word for what we experience when we say Monday blues. Another interesting hint would be that it is the first word to this extremelpopular song that Billie Holiday sang in 1941.

