Home / Technology / News /  Wordle 352 for June 6 will help you beat the Monday blues! Check hints and answer here

Wordle 352 for June 6 will help you beat the Monday blues! Check hints and answer here

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. It is a website-only word game played on mobile phones and tablets
2 min read . 01:31 PM ISTLivemint

  • The absolute beauty of Wordle is that it’s easy and social and players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends

Monday is here and many of us can't help but experience the Monday blues. So, Wordle is here today with yet another word of the day for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one to figure out not just because of the hint that is conspicuously present in the headline but also because it is very much a part of our everyday conversation. It may or not be another word for what we experience when we say Monday blues. Another interesting hint would be that it is the first word to this extremelpopular song that Billie Holiday sang in 1941. 

Before giving you the answer, it is safe to preface this section with a spoiler warning in case you ended up here by accident. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's Wordle answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

How to play Wordle:

The absolute beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle hints for June 6:

The word starts with G

The word ends with M

There are two vowels in today's answer

Biggest hint: Read the headline again

Wordle answer for June 6:

Wordle answer for June 6 is 'GLOOM', which refers to a state of depression or despondency.