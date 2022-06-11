Wordle 357 for June 11 may be vowel-heavy. Check here for hints and answer

Wordle 357 for June 11 may be vowel-heavy. Check here for hints and answer2 min read . 02:23 PM IST
- For those who are still having trouble finding today's Wordle answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution
So the weekend is here and so is Wordle with yet another word game for the puzzle lovers. Today's word is an easy one to figure out not just because of the hint that is conspicuously present in the headline but also because it is very much part of popular expressions we use on a daily basis. For the word game veterans who have been playing this word game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot.
So the weekend is here and so is Wordle with yet another word game for the puzzle lovers. Today's word is an easy one to figure out not just because of the hint that is conspicuously present in the headline but also because it is very much part of popular expressions we use on a daily basis. For the word game veterans who have been playing this word game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot.
Before giving you the answer, it is safe to preface this section with a spoiler warning in case you ended up here by accident. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's Wordle answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Before giving you the answer, it is safe to preface this section with a spoiler warning in case you ended up here by accident. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's Wordle answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Here's how to play this game:
To put it simply, Wordle is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends.
Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Interestingly, Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 357 hints for June 11:
The word starts with G
The word ends with E
Biggest hint: Read the headline again
Wordle 357 answer for June 11:
Wordle 357 answer for June 11 is ‘GOOSE’. A goose is a type of large waterbird with a long neck, short legs, webbed feet, and a short broad bill. Generally geese are larger than ducks and have longer necks and shorter bills.