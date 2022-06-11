Wordle 357 for June 11 may be vowel-heavy. Check here for hints and answer

Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Interestingly, Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.