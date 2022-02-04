The new digital game Wordle has become an overnight sensation, taking people back to the time when they checked their daily newspaper and spent hours solving crossword puzzles. Only now, the netizens are doing it online.

All thanks to New York developer Josh Wardle for creating this game and helping people to beat their pandemic blues.

The game has been trending all across Twitter with little green, yellow, and grey-coloured square emojis being a part of many tweets over the past few months.

If you are not well-versed with it, do not worry. It is just a simple game that gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.

Only one Wordle appears each day.

Where and how can you play the game?

Currently, Wordle is available online only. It is accessed via the webpage www.powerlanguage.co.uk/wordle.

All you have to do is to visit the Wordle website, where you will be greeted five-wide by a six-long grid of empty, white boxes. Each box can hold one letter, and so you guess at the answer by typing in a five-letter word and pressing Enter, Mashable reported.

There aren't any clues upfront, so any five-letter word will do as an initial guess. That's where the game of Wordle really starts. When you send a guess along, the color of each letter's box changes. If it turns green, that letter is in the daily word and you've placed it in the right spot.

If it turns yellow, the letter is in the word but you have it in the wrong position. If the box turns grey, it means the letter isn't in the word at all. Iterestingly, everyone is playing the same puzzle every day.

Also, it has been observed that Wordle uses US-English spellings instead of UK-English. This enraged a lot of UK-based Wordle players when one day, the word to guess was FAVOR.

Wordle is expected to have an official app soon. Till then keep scratching your head online to guess a five-letter word per day.

NYT takeover

A few days ago, the New York Times announced that it had acquired the popular e-game, which was released to the public in October 2021.

The publication has said that Wordle will "initially remain free to new and existing players" once it moves over to the Times' site, and creator Josh Wardle has said that he's working with The New York Times to preserve players' existing wins and streak data once the game heads to its new home.

In his announcement of the sale -- for a price that The New York Times' announcement reports is "an undisclosed price in the low seven figures" -- Wardle explains that running the hugely popular game has "been a little overwhelming," especially considering that he's the only person who actually handles running the entire game.

"We could not be more thrilled to become the new home and proud stewards of this magical game, and are honoured to help bring Josh Wardle's cherished creation to more solvers in the months ahead," said Jonathan Knight, general manager for The New York Times Games, in the Times' announcement of the acquisition.

