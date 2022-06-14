Wordle on June 14 celebrates its 360th day! Check here for today's hints, answer

Wordle on June 14 celebrates its 360th day! Check here for today's hints, answer2 min read . 02:08 PM IST
- Wordle 360 for June 14: Biggest hint would be that today's word is often used as part of Christian theology - more on this below
Wordle today is special because today it turns 360 days old and is now closer to celebrating its one year anniversary more than ever. To mark the occasion, the word puzzle happens to be an interesting but slightly tricky one. Perhaps, to figure out today's word, you have to be a word game veteran because this word is most often used in religious context. Biggest hint would be that the word is often used as part of Christian theology - more on this below. Those who are still having trouble finding today's answer have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Here's how to play Wordle:
For the unversed it is important to note that Wordle puzzle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
To make matters even more interesting, Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Wordle 360 hints for June 14:
Wordle 360 answer for June 14: