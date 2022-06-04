Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle today is special because today it turns 350 days old and is now closer to celebrating its one year anniversary. To mark the occasion and to likely to hint at the fact that today happens to be a Saturday, the word puzzle happens to be a super easy one. To figure out today's word, you do not have to be a word game veteran because this word is very much a part of our everyday conversations. Biggest hint would be that the word is often used as part of what makes our morning coffee delicious. However, for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

How to play Wordle?

The beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not.

And, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 350 hint for June 4:

The word starts with F

The word ends with H

Biggest hint: It is singlehandedly responsible for making your morning coffee more delicious

Wordle 350 answer for June 4:

Wordle 350 answer for June 4 is ‘FROTH’, and while it literally refers to a mass of small bubbles in liquid caused by agitation, fermentation, or salivating. We often use the term to describe how delicious and frothy our coffee is.