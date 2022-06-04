Wordle on June 4 celebrates its 350th day! Check here for hints and solution

Wordle is back yet again with another word of the day for the word game lovers. Wordle today is special because today it turns 350 days old and is now closer to celebrating its one year anniversary. To mark the occasion and to likely to hint at the fact that today happens to be a Saturday, the word puzzle happens to be a super easy one. To figure out today's word, you do not have to be a word game veteran because this word is very much a part of our everyday conversations. Biggest hint would be that the word is often used as part of what makes our morning coffee delicious. However, for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.

