In a recent social media post, Pranav, an Indian-origin professional who has joined OpenAI as part of their product marketing team for the API Platform, shared his enthusiastic review of the work culture at one of today's most influential companies.

Expressing his excitement, Pranav highlighted the relentless pace and dedication of the team at OpenAI.

"Joining @OpenAI to work on product marketing for the API Platform has been an incredible experience! I'm really excited to be working with a stellar group of people at one of the most important companies today. It's an honor and a privilege! One month in and the pace is manic. Never seen a team grind this hard," Pranav wrote on social media platform X.

Pranav’s post quickly garnered attention, with numerous users congratulating him on his new role and expressing admiration for OpenAI's dynamic work environment. His remarks underscore the high-energy and fast-paced culture that characterizes the company, known for its cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence.

The review of the Indian-origin employee of OpenAI sheds light on the rigorous work ethic at OpenAI, where teams are driven by a shared passion for innovation and excellence.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk initiated legal action on Monday against OpenAI and its co-founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, asserting that the ChatGPT creator has deviated from its foundational commitment to serve the public interest in favor of profit-seeking endeavors. The lawsuit, submitted to a federal court in Northern California, describes Musk's accusations as a "classic conflict between altruism and avarice." According to the complaint, Altman and other defendants "deliberately misled and exploited Musk, taking advantage of his philanthropic concerns regarding the existential threats posed by artificial intelligence."

Musk was an initial backer of OpenAI when it was established in 2015 and co-chaired its board with Altman. In his lawsuit, he claims to have invested "tens of millions" of dollars and to have brought leading AI researchers into OpenAI. Musk stepped down from the board in early 2018, a decision OpenAI stated at the time was intended to avoid potential conflicts of interest, given that Musk was recruiting AI experts for self-driving technology at his electric car company.