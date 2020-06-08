Work from home: Employers go Zero Trust with cybersecurity

NEW DELHI: The increasing need for remote work programs and hence cybersecurity are driving employers to adopt a Zero Trust approach when it comes to allowing access to specific parts of a company’s network.

Zero Trust is a network security model that assumes everyone near a network could be harmful to it. As a result, such models allow access to various parts of a company’s network to employees based on identification. It ensures that only verified and approved users gain access to specific parts of the network and provides more protection from attacks.

"For work from home to truly take off, security and privacy must be at the forefront. Businesses need to have the ability to first verify trustworthiness before granting access so that they can prevent unauthorized access, contain breaches, and reduce the risk of lateral movement through the network," said Vishak Raman, Director, Security business, Cisco India & SAARC.

According to Raman, the company saw over 3300 new organizations globally sign up for its multi-factor authentication solution, Duo Security.

Raman also said Cisco has provided such solutions to enable over 5,00,000 knowledge workers across industries to work from home securely.

Apart from verticals like ITeS, Financial Services, companies from sectors such healthcare, public sector, manufacturing, hospitality have also shown strong interest in zero-trust security, he added.

Other cybersecurity firms have also witnessed similar surge in enquiries for adoption of Zero Trust solutions. According to Saket Modi, co-founder and chief executive of homegrown cybersecurity firm, Lucideus Tech, said the company has seen an increase of “at least 30% in conversations" about Zero Trust adoption from its customers around the world.

“Traditionally, organizations have bifurcated their networks into ‘internal and external’ parts wherein by design, you trust devices and users within your network while not trusting anything outside," said Modi. “However, this practice cannot be used in today’s digital ecosystem as the boundaries between outside and inside have long ceased to exist," he added.

The model isn’t new and many companies were in the process of adopting it already. But with covid-19 driving employees indoors and remote working becoming the order of the day, adoption is increasing.

Firms like Modi’s Lucideus already had solutions like SAFE (Security Assessment Framework for Enterprises), which let enterprises quantify the trustworthiness of employees. Others such as US-based CyberArk have expanded the capabilities of Alero, its software-as-a-service solution that combined Zero Trust and biometric multi-factor authentication, to include remote employees.

For the companies which already had proof of concept underway for their Zero Trust journey, covid-19 served as an accelerator, moving up the timelines for adoption, wrote Jimmy Lin, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Security and Chris Hines, Director of Product Marketing at Zscaler Private Access, in a blog post in March this year.

