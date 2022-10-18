The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a drastic change in all facets of our lives including our work life. The pandemic forced millions of people from going to their offices and instead working from the comforts of their homes. While working from home comes with its benefits, it also comes with its own set of challenges including battling security threats that could risk your personal data as well as your professional data.

The Ministry of Home Affairs notified a list of security tips while working from home to ensure a safe work environment from the comfort of your home.

The PIB India Twitter handle notified the security tips through a video message on Tuesday. It tweeted, "Are you on WFH? It can be relaxing, But, remote work usually doesn't have same safeguards as office‼️ Beware! Fraudsters can dupe your personal & professional data Follow these simple tips & ensure a safe work environment in the comfort of your home!"

The message suggested six security tips to ensure a safe work environment during Work from Home. It also said that while Working from Home can be comforting it doesn't quite have the same safeguards as in the office and if one is not careful fraudsters can easily dupe him/her of their personal as well as professional data.

The Six security tips suggested by the ministry include:

1) Avoid using Public Wifi and if it is necessary use personal hotspot or home Wifi connections

2) Using VPN to access data through a secure connection

3) Using updated operating systems and antivirus software

4) Regularly back up your data

5) Changing home router's default password and checking DNS settings

6) Using Multi-factor authentication and password manager

In case you fall prey to a cyber crime, you can lodge your complaint at www.cybercrime.gov.in