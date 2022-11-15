Work  on  building  chips  may start in a year: Vinod Dham

I see much more viability, probability and possibility of it happening now than ever before. If it’s all smoke and mirrors, then you can come, and you will look good for a while, but it will eventually fizzle out. Let’s look at three-four different levels of it. If we sign up with an existing integrated device manufacturer (who has its own fabs), they can start tomorrow. It will take them 18 months or so to build a fab. Then, let’s say, within two years, they build their products, have their own machines, and bring their own people initially.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}