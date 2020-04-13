The spread of Covid-19 across the world has made the organisations shift thier work from office to home.

However, work from home(WFH) has its own set of challenges to tackle with and here are some of the tools which can help people working from home to a great extent .

With the advancement in the technology employees can telecommute from home on days and enable them to work from remote workplaces.

Here are some of the tools which may come in handy when most of the empployees have shifted to work from home regime.

Trello: Trello is the easy, free, flexible, and visual way to manage your projects and organize anything, trusted by millions of people from all over the world. Trello is headquartered in New York City and distributed all over the world. We embrace a remote-working culture that has helped us to build an amazing product that fits the needs of modern knowledge workers, super-organized parents, and efficient project planners alike.

Trello organizes your projects into boards and tells you what’s being worked on, who’s working on what, and where something is in a process. You can label and tag projects, track their progress, quickly retrieve information, archive older projects, and have discussions using Trello. Moreover, it’s all SSL encrypted to make sure all your data is secure.

Toggl: Toggl is a time tracking app, headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia, that offers online time tracking and reporting services through their website along with mobile and desktop applications. Toggl tracks time based on tasks and projects, either through an interactive task time or through manual entry. Toggl allows tracking user's online apps.Toggl lets you add notes to the description of each entry so that you can keep a track of all your work-related activities and record them for future reference.

Furthermore, if you are an entrepreneur or supervisor trying to manage a team, then Toggl can speed-up time-consuming tasks such as inviting team members to your project, keeping a track of everyone’s time and letting you know where most of the time is being invested via detailed reports. That wat you can aptly optimize time spent on tasks to ensure maximum productivity.

WiJungle: It provides Unified Network Security Gateway to organizations across the globe. WiJungle is available in the appliance and software form factor. One can purchase the software and install it in a hardware machine and further enables the VPN connectivity between remote employees and office machines as well as between two different offices to implement a business continuity plan. The software is available on annual, triennial and quinquennial license basis and price varies with users.

